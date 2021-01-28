expand
January 29, 2021

Vinton man arrested for child porn

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:23 pm Thursday, January 28, 2021

VINTON — On January 25,  Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives received a tip in reference to Bradley S. Courmier, 29, of Vinton, possibly being in possession of child pornography.  The following day detectives subsequently executed a search warrant at Courmier’s residence.

On January 27, detectives made contact with Courmier who confirmed the allegations.  He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with 7 counts of pornography involving juveniles.

Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $70,000.

Assisting in this case is the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

CPSO Detective Lauren Cowick is the lead investigator on this case.

