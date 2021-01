The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for January 25, 2021:

Assault at the 100 block of Pine Ave.

Forgery at the 3700 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Mi Casa and Dollar Tree

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 600 block of Strickland Drive

Theft at the 600 block of Decatur Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department