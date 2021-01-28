expand
January 29, 2021

Free Electronic Filing Tax Services

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:17 pm Thursday, January 28, 2021

Jackson Community Center will be offering Free Tax Assistance through Lamar University Community Tax Center.  Fast refund and electronic filing are available to eligible families and individuals earning up to $57,000.

Date and time:  Beginning February 1, thru April 15, 2021.  Open Monday thru Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.  and every other Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 520 W. Decatur Ave in Orange, Texas, by appointments only.

To schedule an appointment and for additional information please contact Elizabeth Campbell, Program Manager at (409) 779-1981 or email jccorange@gmail.com

