District 22-4A hoop standings; upcoming games
High school basketball District 22-4A standings and games scheduled for the week:
BOYS
Lumberton (15-6, 7-1)
Bridge City (16-6, 6-2)
Silsbee (8-10, 5-2)
WO-S (8-12, 3-4)
Orangefield (14-8, 3-5)
LC-M (10-13, 2-6)
Vidor (2-14, 1-7)
GIRLS
Lumberton (9-0)
Silsbee (8-1)
Orangefield (6-3)
Bridge City (5-5)
LC-M (3-7)
WO-S (2-7)
Vidor (0-10)
FRIDAY, JAN. 29
WO-S at Vidor girls
Lumberton at Orangefield girls
Bridge City at Silsbee girls
Vidor at WO-S boys
Silsbee at Bridge City boys
Orangefield at Lumberton boys
TUESDAY, FEB. 2
Orangefield at WO-S girls
Vidor at LC-M girls
WO-S at Orangefield boys
LC-M at Vidor boys