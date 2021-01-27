Two Beaumont men arrested on aggravated robbery warrants

PRESS RELEASE — On Tuesday, January 26, 2021, the Jefferson County Fugitive Warrant Division along with Detectives from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Beaumont Police Department arrested 22-year-old Moses Ray Rhine of Beaumont and 17-year-old K’Leb J’Corey Diamond of Beaumont.

The warrants are related to several Aggravated Robberies in Jefferson County, Orange County, and Chambers County. On each occasion, masked subjects armed with a handgun entered convenience stores and demanded money from the cash registers and safes before fleeing on foot.

Rhine was arrested for four warrants with bonds totaling 2 million dollars. Diamond’s arrest warrant from Orange County had no preset bond.

Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s, Beaumont Police Department, and surrounding area law enforcement agencies have been investigating a string of Aggravated Robberies involving these two suspects, and others, over the last few months. Additional arrests and charges are anticipated.