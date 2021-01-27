Orange Police Beat 1.22-1.24.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from January 22 – January 24, 2021:

Friday, Jan. 22

Hit and run resulting in property damage at the 6000 block of North Service Road

Controlled substance at the 1600 block of Link Ave

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at MLK and Interstate 10

Crime prevention at the 3100 block of 16 th Street

Street Criminal trespass at the 1600 block of 16th Street

Saturday, Jan. 23

Controlled substance at the 7200 block of Interstate 10

Assault at the 1400 block of Simmons Drive

Homicide at the 2300 block of Coronado Place

Failure to identify fugitive from justice at the 100 block of Forest Drive

Sunday, Jan. 24

Trespassing at the 1600 block of Beagle Road

Threats at the 300 block of Bridal Wreath Street

Controlled substance at MacArthur and Henrietta

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department