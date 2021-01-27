Orange Police Beat 1.22-1.24.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from January 22 – January 24, 2021:
Friday, Jan. 22
- Hit and run resulting in property damage at the 6000 block of North Service Road
- Controlled substance at the 1600 block of Link Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at MLK and Interstate 10
- Crime prevention at the 3100 block of 16th Street
- Criminal trespass at the 1600 block of 16th Street
Saturday, Jan. 23
- Controlled substance at the 7200 block of Interstate 10
- Assault at the 1400 block of Simmons Drive
- Homicide at the 2300 block of Coronado Place
- Failure to identify fugitive from justice at the 100 block of Forest Drive
Sunday, Jan. 24
- Trespassing at the 1600 block of Beagle Road
- Threats at the 300 block of Bridal Wreath Street
- Controlled substance at MacArthur and Henrietta
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department