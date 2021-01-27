OP-ED: Time to talk politics

Let us begin by saying I will not tell you who to vote for or how to vote as that is your personal right. Elections allow us to state our opinion while hoping the majority hold the same opinion.

Candidates are filing for positions for the upcoming May 1, 2021 election for local seats.

As a service to the community, we will publish letters of introduction from the candidates to run on the Opinion page as submitted. This allows voters an opportunity to learn more about each candidate so citizens can make an informed decision when they are at the polls.

If you are running for an office, voters want to hear from you.

Letters should be approximately 550 words and the candidate will need to submit a photo and the article in a word .doc to dawn.burleigh@orangeleader.com

At this time, the following have filed for a place on the ballots:

City of Orange

Mayor

Larry Spears Jr. *

Council Member Place 1

David C. Bailey

City of Pinehurst

Mayor

T.W. Permenter

Alderperson-At-Large (one-year unexpired term) 1 position

Greg Willis

Alderperson-At-Large (two full year terms) 3 positions

Johnny Asevedo

* Indicates the candidate is an incumbent.

LC-M Interact teaches us a few things

LC-M Interact Club spoke at the Orange Rotary meeting on Tuesday and one thing stood out as they gave a report on what they have done over the past year: They found a way to make it happen.

Shocking as it sounds, the entire world has faced a pandemic over the past year and yet this group of students still found a way to work on community service projects and as a result, made a difference in the lives of others.

In doing so, they made a difference in their own lives.

Interact is a service club for youth ages 12 to 18 who want to connect with other young people and have fun while serving their communities and learning about the world. Clubs, which meet at least twice a month, are sponsored by local Rotary clubs.

This group was established in 2016.

Dawn Burleigh is general manager and editor of The Orange Leader. She can be reached at dawn.burleigh@orangeleader.com