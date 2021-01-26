Sen. Cruz, Colleagues Reintroduce Constitutional Amendment Imposing Congressional Term Limits

‘The vast majority of Americans from every political stripe – Republicans, Democrats, and Independents – overwhelmingly support congressional term limits’

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), along with Sens. Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Todd Young (R-Ind.), and Rick Scott (R-Fla.), today reintroduced an amendment to the U.S. Constitution that would impose term limits on Members of Congress. U.S. Senators would be limited to two six-year terms and members of the House of Representatives to three two year terms.

Upon reintroduction, Sen. Cruz said, “Every year, Congress spends billions of dollars on giveaways for the well-connected: Washington insiders get taxpayer money and members of Congress get re-elected, all while the system fails the American people. It’s no wonder that the vast majority of Americans from every political stripe – Republicans, Democrats, and Independents – overwhelmingly support congressional term limits.

“The rise of political careerism in today’s Congress is a sharp departure from what the Founders intended for our federal governing bodies. I have long called for this solution for the brokenness of Washington, D.C., and I will continue fighting to hold career politicians accountable. As I have done in the past, I urge my colleagues to submit this constitutional amendment to the states for speedy ratification.”

Sen. Rick Scott said, “Washington is more dysfunctional than ever, and I’m fighting every day to make reforms in the best interest of American families. Career politicians are never going to make the tough choices needed to get our nation on a successful path. They care more about politics and their next election than the future of this country. That has to end now. We need to reimagine government and term limits are the right place to start.”

Sen. Young said, “Washington needs more problem solvers, fewer politicians. Placing term limits on the federal legislative branch will bring fresh perspectives to Congress and ensure that our nation’s leaders are in touch with the lives, needs, and aspirations of the people they represent.”

Sen. Toomey added, “I have long been a supporter of congressional term limits, which would infuse Congress with real-world experience, perspectives, and sensibilities. Term limits also have the added benefit of being supported by supermajorities of Republicans and Democrats. As Benjamin Franklin put it, ‘In free governments, the rulers are the servants, and the people their superiors…. For the former to return among the latter does not degrade, but promote them.’”

Read the text of the proposed amendment here .

Sen. Cruz has long fought for congressional term limits: