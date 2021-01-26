Police vehicle involved in collision

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a multiple vehicle crash at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 25, in the 600 block of Strickland Drive in Orange. The crash involved an Orange Police Department’s patrol unit.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates that an officer with the Orange Police Department (OPD) was traveling westbound on Strickland Drive. The emergency lights and siren were activated on the patrol unit as the OPD officer was responding to a call.

A 1994 Ford Mustang pulled out from the old hospital parking light and into the path of the patrol car. The Ford was struck in the passenger side of the vehicle.

The driver of the Ford, 47-year-old Raymond Henderson of Orange, was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth hospital with serious injuries.

The OPD officer was not injured in the crash.

All information is preliminary as Troopers continue to investigate this crash. There are no additional details available at this time.