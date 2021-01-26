At approximately 2:15 p.m., on Tuesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a multiple vehicle crash on the Rainbow Bridge in Orange County.

Initial reports indicate that a Hyundai passenger vehicle was stopped in the main lane of traffic and was struck by a Chevrolet pickup truck. At the time of the crash, there was no one occupying the Hyundai.

There have been no reported injuries.

At this time, all traffic lanes on the Rainbow Bridge are closed to traffic. There is no time estimation as to when the roadway will reopen. Motorists are urged to find an alternate travel route. Expect delays.

This investigation is in the preliminary stages and additional details will be released as information is confirmed.