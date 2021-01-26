GTEC partners with WOCCISD to offer free training to OC residents

From staff reports

Golden Triangle Empowerment Center (GTEC), which provides job training and placement services for overlooked and underserved communities in the Port Arthur area, received a $75,000 donation from Energy Transfer.

The donation from the Dallas-based midstream company will enable GTEC to purchase new equipment to help the nonprofit organization transition their curriculum into a virtual learning environment.

“This generous donation from Energy Transfer will allow us to purchase new computers to increase the number of students we train and place as we transition to an online environment,” said Melvin White, founder of GTEC. “Since the pandemic, we have had to adjust our curriculum to maintain a safe environment for our students and staff. As the majority of our students come from underserved communities, they do not always possess the technical equipment required now that we are transitioning to a virtual environment. This donation will allow GTEC to loan students the newly purchased laptops and hotspots to complete their coursework from the safety of their homes.”

GTEC will offer programs and services to help residents acquire the skills needed to secure a job in over $100 billion refinery expansion projects in Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana or to just enhance ones leadership skills to further your management abilities with it’s training programs in Beaumont and Port Arthur (online and in person mix), according to a flyer announcing the program. GTEC also provides NCCER accredited assessment testing for knowledge and performance verification.

The program offers two phases for students:

PHASE 1 – SOFT SKILLS (2 WEEKS)

Life Skills

Conflict Resolution

Anger Management

Effective Communication

Resume Writing

Interviewing Skills

Employability

Critical Thinking

Problem solving (Math/Reading a ruler)

PHASE 2 – OCCUPATIONAL (8 WEEKS)

NCCER Level 1 Blended Curriculum

OSHA 10

Safety

Hand Tools

Pipe

Valves

Power Tools

Tac Welding on Pipe

Rigging

Ladder & Scaffolds

Motorized Equipment

Students are tested and receive NCCER core credentials and their name is entered into the NCCER database upon successfully completing all modules before continuing to hand on training.