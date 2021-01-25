Councilmember Salter to host monthly Town Hall meetings

City of Orange City Councilmember District 3 Terrie Salter wants to meet with her constituents.

Starting on February 4, on the first Thursday of each month from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Salter will host a Town Hall Meeting at Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace, 1911 North 16th Street in Orange.

“I want the citizens to talk to me and bring me their ideas and concerns,” Salter said. “I want a great rapport with those I represent.”

She said this will also give her an opportunity to let residents know her goals for the next three years.

“The meeting is part of an ongoing effort to bring my constituents together to guide the future advancement of District 3. I will be there to provide an update on my vision for future excellence and progress for the people of District 3 and answer your questions about the process,” she said in a press release.

“If you miss this meeting, no worries, because I will be holding a town hall meeting every 1st Thursday of each month, thanks to the generosity of Pastor “Demo” Moffett for graciously providing a location, so that I can be as transparent, as possible. This will also allow me have a clear understanding of the ideas, thoughts and goals of the people of District 3. Looking forward to seeing and hearing from you all.”

Salter ran unopposed during the Nov. 3 election.

This is her second term on the council.