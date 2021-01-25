Burke takes Bulldog tourney for 4th time; Bears finish solid 2nd

JASPER – The LC-M Bear golf team opened the season at the Jasper Bulldog Invitational held at Rayburn Country in Jasper.

Led by a sizzling -2/70 by Senior Jack Burke, the Bears took 2nd place with a 329 in the team division behind the Kelly Bulldogs (315).

Burke’s under par round landed him 1st place overall in the tourney followed by Patrick Miller (74) of Kelly. It was the fourth straight year Burke claimed the individual title in the tournament. Scores for the Bears: Burke – 70, Wyatt Wozniak – 86. Timothy Weaver – 86, Will Van Pelt – 87, and Travis Love – 88.

Team Scores: Kelly (A) – 315, LC-M – 329, Kelly (B) – 333, PN-G (A) – 346, PN-G (B) – 350, H-J – 371, Vidor – 372, Diboll – 388, Jasper – 398, Orangefield – 399, Silsbee – 401, Kelly (C) – 402, Bridge City – 409.

The boys will play in the Vidor Invitational next Tuesday and Brentwood CC in Beaumont.