Brenda Gale Bergeron Brimer left this world to be with the Lord on January 22, 2021, at the age of 72.

She was born in Orange on August 17, 1948 to Joe and Myra Bergeron. Brenda was a native of Orange where she attended school in the Cove. She lived in Orangefield for most of her life and worked for many years in Orange. Brenda was also a self-taught seamstress and made beautiful handmade dresses including her daughter’s high school prom dress. In later years she was happy taking on both old and new adventures with her husband Billy. They were always together, gardening, fruit trees, raising chickens and rabbits, and tending to her dog, Rebel. Brenda loved being outside. They frequented flea markets and antiquing. She had just taken up fishing and caught her first fish only 2 years ago. Brenda was also a good cook, renowned for baking, including her “Famous Old-Fashioned Fudge.” Family was extremely important to her. She was a doting mother and grandmother and worked to pass on her wisdom and talents to the next generation. The grand daughters were often close in tow behind her gathering eggs, feeding rabbits and helping with yard work.

She is survived by her father, Joe Bergeron of Orange; husband, Billy Brimer, Sr. of Orangefield; sister, Darla Bertrand of Bridge City; her daughter, Sherry O’Neil Stanley of Buna; her son, Thomas O’Neil of Orange; grandchildren, Joseph Stanley, Mariah Stanley Gaston, Justin O’Neil, and Matthew O’Neil; great-grandchildren, Alexis Leblanc, Leia Leblanc and Ava Stanley; and a multitude of cousins.

She was predeceased in death by her mother, Myra Bergeron; and son, Joseph O’Neil.

Funeral services will be from 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

In lieu of traditional flowers, the family requests Brenda’s favorite, fruit trees or potted plants.