Orange Police Beat 1.21.21

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for January 21, 2021:

Stolen vehicle at the 2500 block of 4 th Street

Street Controlled substance at the 2300 block of Lutcher Drive

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of Hemlock Street

Assault at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 2900 block of 16 th Street

Street Controlled substance at 8 th and Cordrey

and Cordrey Trespassing at the 500 block of Gardenia Ave

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department