FAITH: The sky is falling, the sky is falling!

I have heard all my life that the Lord’s return is soon. I was always expecting Him to come any day. And just like in the story of “Chicken Little”; after years of hearing this I grew calloused, until recently.

So many things are happening in the world that are prophesied about in the book of Revelation, but Christians are missing the signs.

Matthew 7:13-14 “Enter through the narrow gate. For wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction, and many enter through it. But small is the gate and narrow the road that leads to life, and only a few find it.”

I see so many people pouring thru the “wide gate” and not blinking and eye. These are Christians that have chosen to believe the lie that are flocking to this “wide gate”, and if you say anything, they get very angry.

The chaos going on in the world reminds me of the scripture Matthew 10:21-22 “And the brother shall deliver up the brother to death, and the father the child: and the children shall rise up against their parents, and cause them to be put to death. And ye shall be hated of all men for my name’s sake: but he that endureth to the end shall be saved.”

True “Christ following Christians” are being persecuted more and more each day, but Jesus said we must endure to the end to be saved. We must pray everyday that God shows us truth, and the way.

I know I allow myself all sorts of indulgences to the point, that those things crowd out God. I’m too busy working, or taking care of this project, or just sitting around watching way too much Netflix.

God stopped me in my tracks the other morning, and told me enough! I told Him I was sorry, and I would try and do better.

We all have those “wake up” moments in our life. How we choose to respond to them, is what will affect our future.

I know God gives me test all the time, like He did Job. No, nothing to the extent of Job’s sorrows, but still they were sorrows to me. God wants to tell Satan that I will make God proud, and do the very thing He is asking me to do; or not do. When I am obedient to that request, I can always feel God patting me on the back saying “Well done my good and faithful servant”. It gives me a sense of pride that I choose to do the right thing, and that I could make God proud to call me His daughter.

Romans 6:16 “Don’t you know that when you offer yourselves to someone as obedient slaves, you are slaves of the one you obey—whether you are slaves to sin, which leads to death, or to obedience, which leads to righteousness?”

The definition of “righteousness” is the quality of being morally right or justifiable. That means you do what is right no matter what the crowd is doing.

The two midwives in Exodus lied to the King about delivering the Hebrew boy babies. They told the King that the Hebrew women were much more vigorous and would deliver before they got there, but that was not true. The two midwives knew it was wrong to kill so they wouldn’t do, as the King commanded them.

The scripture that follows that story states in Exodus 1:20-21 “God was good to the midwives. So the people increased in number and became very strong. Because the midwives feared God, He gave them families of their own.”

The Midwives chose to lie because they feared God. Always fear God, and not man. Remember, the sky will fall one day and we must be ready.

Karen Y. Stevens is Executive Director, Meals on Wheels