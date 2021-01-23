FAITH: Movement breeds manifestation

There is no better time than right here, right now.

What are we going to do with the rest of our days? As we begin to move forward under a new administration, what are we going to do for ourselves? Will we sit back and critique and complain about what people are doing or not doing? Or will we put our hands to the plow and make a difference in our circles? What are we doing to make our own lives better?

It’s time to put our thoughts into actions.

Oh, I’m sorry, that seems to be the concern. We’re not spending time thinking about making and helping ourselves get better. We’re looking for someone else to do it for us.

Thinking about how to make life better for us, by us, can expose us to some of our shortcomings and disabilities. It will expose us to some possible areas that we have failed in.

The truth is that if we are going to take control of what we want out of life.

We must be visionary thinkers.

Our better quality of life starts with a thought.

We instruct our children that they can become anything they set their minds to without teaching them how to set their minds.

Setting one’s mind is about developing visionary thinking. Within this cognitive process, we understand that we may fall a time or two.

However, a just man falls seven times and gets up. It’s not the fact that he has fallen, but he has gotten up with the pain and pleasure of an experience. What makes him just is that he has learned from that experience and develops a process in his visionary thinking that will assist him in not repeating that which caused him to fall.

Along with developing visionary thinking, we have to develop visionary execution. We can have a vision, we can have a plan, if there is no execution, the vision will never manifest.

Movement breeds manifestation. This is the area of our greatest challenge. If we truly take a look at why several of our goals are not achieved, it’s because we failed to move or we cease moving.

A vehicle cannot go as fast up a hill as it can down. If the vehicle ceases to move forward, it will definitely begin to move backwards and the brakes will have to be applied causing the vehicle to be paralyzed.

Write your vision, make it clear, concise and comprehensive. Move with it, stay moving forward for the top of the hill is in your sights.

Rev. Demetrius Moffett is Senior Pastor of Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace, 1911 North 16th Street in Orange.