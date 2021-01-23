Community Briefs

Send community events to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks in advance. Events may be added to the Events Calendar at orangeleader.com

Soup Kitchen

First Presbyterian Church, 902 Green Ave. in Orange, hosts a Soup Kitchen from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Fish or BBQ Dinner Fundraiser

Gate City Guild #42 is selling Fish or BBQ dinners as a fundraiser, on Saturday, January 30, behind Murphy’s Gas Station on Edgar Brown Drive in West Orange. Dinners are $10 each with your choice of Fish or Barbecue with green beans, potato salad, bread and a drink. To preorder, call Benitris Edwards at 409-330-6730.

Master Gardeners Online Certification Class

The Orange County Master Gardeners in conjunction with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will be offering online classes for Texas Master Gardener Certification. Deadline for enrolling is Thursday, Jan 21. Classes will start Thursday, Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. running each Thursday thru Thursday April 1. All classes will be virtual. Fee for the class is $150 which will include your 464 page colored handbook, fees and supplies. Email ocmg1990@gmail.com for your application or more information or you can visit our website https://txmg.org/orange Join MG or Become a Member page. Applications are on our website.

Prom Dress Giveaway

Gate City Guild #42 is giving away 80 prom dresses. To qualify, one must be a senior and show school ID. This is open to Southeast Texas High School seniors only. Dresses are brand new. To set up a time to select a dress, call Benitris Edwards at 409-330-6730.

AgriLife Extension Upcoming Programs

February 9: Food Handler’s Training Class : This class is recommended for all food service employees to help promote the service of safe food. The cost is $20 and is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Make checks payable to FPM Account 230202 and bring to the class. No cash accepted.

February 16 – 17: Certified Food Managers Two Day Course with Test : Every business that cooks and serves food need to have at least 1 Certified Food Manager on site at all times. The classes will from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The course costs $125 for the class and test. You must register by February 1 and you can print out the registration form at http://foodsafety.tamu.edu. (You do not need to call the Extension office to register for this class).

February 27: Jam and Jelly Making Class : Come and learn how to make jams and jellies. This class will start at 10 a.m. and will cost $20. Registration fees needs to be paid by February 22. Space is limited so call to reserve your spot.

Please call the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office of Orange County if you have any questions and to register for these classes at 409-882-7010. All classes and programs will be held at the Extension Office at 11475 FM 1442, Orange, TX 77630.

Recycle, recycle, recycle

Keep Orange County Beautiful and Trashy Ladies are encouraging residents to sign up for recycling at https://recyclops.com/locations/texas/orange/ No need to sort, just bag your clean recyclables in their bags and they will take care of the rest.

Orange County Beekeepers Group Meetings

Meetings are suspended pending COVID-19 resolution. The Orange County Beekeepers Group normally meets the first Tuesday of each month 6 p.m. Anyone interested in Honeybees or Beekeeping is welcome to join us on Facebook, search Orange Texas Beekeepers.

We are a group of local beekeepers interested in spreading information about honeybees and the pollination service they perform. This group works with the Orange County Ag Agent to expand beekeeping opportunity in Orange. We also strive to aid and assist fellow beekeepers, any new beekeepers and the general public.

For information or assistance with Honeybee removals please contact the Orange County Agrilife office 409-882-7010.

South Texas State Fair

The South Texas State Fair will be held from March 25 – April 4, 2021.

Lamb, goats, swine and F1 heifer tag-in: TBD

Broiler pickup is February 12, 20201 (YMBL office)

Rabbit entry deadline is February 2, 2021

Food Pantry

5K Ministries Food Pantry, located at 9125 Skeeter, Orange, TX 77632 at the corner of Hwy 62 and Skeeter, three miles north of the intersection in Mauriceville, is open 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Fridays. For more information, call 409-745-7110