Bookseller donates 1500 books to CASA of the Sabine Neches Region

To The Leader

Barnes & Noble, Inc., the world’s largest retail bookseller, annually donates books to various local charities across the country that provide services to children.

This year, Barnes & Nobles, Beaumont, TX chose CASA of the Sabine Neches Region to receive 1500 books for children of all ages.

CASA of the Sabine Neches Region recruits and trains volunteers as Court Appointed Special Advocates to support children and families involved in the child welfare system.

“These books are such a tremendous blessing. Especially in a time when the children we serve are more isolated and in need of healthy and positive activities that help decrease feelings of isolation and stress.” said Codie Vasquez, executive director of CASA of the Sabine Neches Region. “As we continue to navigate these difficult times throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping our children’s minds occupied and emotional well-being attended to can be challenging. These books provide at-home activities that help make the experience less stressful for the children and their care givers, as well as create experiences that cultivate joy and resilience.”

The donation was made possible through the generous support of Barnes & Noble customers, who purchased books for donation at Barnes & Noble bookstores nationwide between November 1, 2020, and December 31, 2020. Community partners distributed the books to hospitals, schools, literacy organizations and social service organizations.

For more information on Barnes & Noble’s Holiday Book Drive, or how to work with your local store on hosting a fundraising Bookfair, visit your local store or check the Barnes & Noble Store Locator at www.barnesandnoble.com.

For more information on CASA of the Sabine Neches Region, or how to volunteer, visit www.casasnr.org or call (409) 886-2272