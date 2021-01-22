Orange Police Beat 1.20.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for January 20, 2021

Controlled substance at State Hwy. 62 and Farm to Market Road 105

Theft at the 800 block of 3 rd Street

Street Damaged property at the 1200 block of 6 th Street

Street Robbery at the 1000 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 3700 block of 16 th Street

Street Disorderly conduct at the 3500 block of Edgemont Drive

Robbery at the 2400 block of 16th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department