January 22, 2021

Orange Police Beat 1.20.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 11:23 am Friday, January 22, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for January 20, 2021

  • Controlled substance at State Hwy. 62 and Farm to Market Road 105
  • Theft at the 800 block of 3rd Street
  • Damaged property at the 1200 block of 6th Street
  • Robbery at the 1000 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 3700 block of 16th Street
  • Disorderly conduct at the 3500 block of Edgemont Drive
  • Robbery at the 2400 block of 16th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

 

Charles “Chuck” Will Rogers

