Vidor Police Beat 1.13-1.19.21

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from January 13 – January 19, 2021:

Wednesday, Jan. 13

Theft at the 400 block of South Denver Street

Assault at the 100 block of Lynwood Street

Thursday, Jan. 14

Burglary at the 300 block of Chesser Street

Assault at the 1900 block of Dogwood Drive

Sunday, Jan. 17

Burglary at the 1300 block of South Main Street

Monday, Jan. 18

Theft at the 400 block of Triangle Drive

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Damaged property at the 1300 block of North Main Street

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department