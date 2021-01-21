Vidor Police Beat 1.13-1.19.21
From staff reports
The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from January 13 – January 19, 2021:
Wednesday, Jan. 13
- Theft at the 400 block of South Denver Street
- Assault at the 100 block of Lynwood Street
Thursday, Jan. 14
- Burglary at the 300 block of Chesser Street
- Assault at the 1900 block of Dogwood Drive
Sunday, Jan. 17
- Burglary at the 1300 block of South Main Street
Monday, Jan. 18
- Theft at the 400 block of Triangle Drive
Tuesday, Jan. 19
- Damaged property at the 1300 block of North Main Street
SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department