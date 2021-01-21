expand
January 21, 2021

Updated District 22-4A hoop standings; games for the week

By Van Wade

Published 8:35 am Thursday, January 21, 2021

High school basketball District 22-4A standings and games scheduled for the week:

BOYS
Lumberton (13-6, 5-1)

Bridge City (13-6, 4-2)

Silsbee (7-10, 4-2)

Orangefield (14-6, 3-3)

LC-M (10-11, 2-4)

WO-S (7-12, 2-4)

Vidor (2-12, 1-5)

GIRLS

Lumberton (7-0)

Silsbee (7-1)

Orangefield (5-2)

Bridge City (4-4)

LC-M (3-5)

WO-S (1-7)

Vidor (0-8)

FRIDAY, JAN. 22

Silsbee at Orangefield girls

Lumberton at LC-M girls

Bridge City at Vidor girls

LC-M at Lumberton boys

Vidor at Bridge City boys

Orangefield at Silsbee boys

TUESDAY, JAN. 26

LC-M at WO-S girls

Orangefield at Bridge City girls

WO-S at LC-M boys

Bridge City at Orangefield boys

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

