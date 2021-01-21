Charlotte Slaughter, 74, of Orange, passed away on January 18, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 22, 2021 at the Bridge City United Pentecostal Church Family Life Center, 2056 W Roundbunch Rd Orange, Texas 77630. Officiating will be Pastor Murray Ray of Bridge City United Pentecostal Church. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.

Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., January 22, 2021 at the Bridge City United Pentecostal Church Family Life Center.

Born in Orange, Texas, on November 3, 1946, she was the daughter of Leroy Forse and Vivian (Franklin) Forse. Charlotte was devoted to GOD, a faithful soul who always took the opportunity to be a witness to those she met. She loved going outside to work in her garden & flowerbeds, feeding & watching the birds and squirrels.

Charlotte played piano & guitar and had a beautiful singing voice which she used for many years in church and at home. Christmas Holidays were her favorite time of year, always looking forward to her family singing and playing instruments. Her cooking and baking were not overlooked as Chicken & Dumplings were the family’s favorite. Spending time with friends and family meant everything to her and she bragged about her kids and grandkids constantly. She was a kind & loving wife, daughter, mother, sister, friend and a Nonnie. Thru her journey GOD molded her into the perfect Wife and Mother. Irreplaceable, she will truly be forever loved and missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents Leroy and Vivian Forse, and sister Frances Heflin.

She is survived by her loving husband, Johnny Slaughter; children, Chris Slaughter and wife Brandy, of Bridge City, Keith Slaughter, of Orange, Rebecca Hampshire and husband Chad, of Lumberton; grandchildren, Ariel Nabor and husband Noe, Skylar Slaughter, Chazz Slaughter and wife Chelsy, Blaine Slaughter and wife Kaitlyn, Carissa Slaughter, Johnathon Smith and wife Bailey, Zachary Slaughter, Tine Hampshire, Tori Hampshire, Tana Hampshire and Trip Hampshire; great-grandchildren, Camden, Ayden, Stetson, and Aubrey; and sister, Janice Saltzman and husband Lavergne.

Pallbearers: Chazz Slaughter, Zachery Slaughter, Blaine Slaughter, Johnathon Smith, Tine Hampshire and Jeff Jones

Flowers can be sent to Claybar Funeral Home, 504 5th Street, Orange, Texas 77630.