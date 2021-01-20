Orange Police Beat 1.19.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for January 19, 2021:

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16 th and Park Ave

and Park Ave Traffic collision resulting in injury at State Hwy. 87 and Allie Payne Road

Assault at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Warrant – out of state- at the 600 block of Crepe Myrtle Ave.

Theft at the 3400 block of Allie Payne Road

Driving under the influence of alcohol at Farm to Market Road and the 1600 block of Bear Path

Assault on Cove Drive

Driving under the influence of drugs on Interstate 10 at 879 mile marker

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department