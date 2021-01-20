Orange Police Beat 1.15-1.18.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from January 15 – January 18, 2021:

Friday, Jan. 15

Weapons offense at the 7400 block of Interstate 10

Robbery at the 1000 block of Park Ave.

Assault at the 1100 block of Burton Ave.

Threats at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive

Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 2600 block of Interstate 10

Saturday, Jan. 16

Damaged property at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive

Assault at the 2800 block of Enner Road

Damaged property at the 300 block of 37th Street

Sunday, Jan. 17

Theft at the 3800 block of Meeks Drive

Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 2400 block of 16 th Street

Street Driving under the influence of alcohol at Farm to Market Road 1130 and Ben Mack

Monday, Jan. 18

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Womack and Old 90

Theft at the 3300 block of Bowling Lane

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 100 block of Camellia Ave

Burglary at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road

Damaged property at the 1000 block of Cypresswood

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department