January 20, 2021

Orange Police Beat 1.15-1.18.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 9:29 am Wednesday, January 20, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from January 15 – January 18, 2021:

Friday, Jan. 15

  • Weapons offense at the 7400 block of Interstate 10
  • Robbery at the 1000 block of Park Ave.
  • Assault at the 1100 block of Burton Ave.
  • Threats at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive
  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 2600 block of Interstate 10

Saturday, Jan. 16

  • Damaged property at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive
  • Assault at the 2800 block of Enner Road
  • Damaged property at the 300 block of 37th Street

Sunday, Jan. 17

  • Theft at the 3800 block of Meeks Drive
  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 2400 block of 16th Street
  • Driving under the influence of alcohol at Farm to Market Road 1130 and Ben Mack

Monday, Jan. 18

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Womack and Old 90
  • Theft at the 3300 block of Bowling Lane
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 100 block of Camellia Ave
  • Burglary at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
  • Damaged property at the 1000 block of Cypresswood

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

