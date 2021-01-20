BC Band honored at school board meeting

Several of the Bridge City band officers accepted recognition on behalf of the entire band at the school board meeting this week.

Drum Majors: Thomas Bunch, Morgan Irvine, Emiy Haynes, and Bre Landry, along with Color Guard Officers: Madi Ware (Captain), Janae Hargraves (Lieutenant), Joely Cunningham (Lieutenant), and Taryn Falgout (Lieutenant) were presented with a leadership and excellence award for their 7th place finish at the State Marching contest in December. Congrats to all of our band students and directors, we are so proud of your accomplishments.