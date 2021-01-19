LCE receives $4,000 Walmart grant

To The Leader

Little Cypress Elementary School recently was the recipient of a $4,000 Walmart Community grant. The grant was written by music teacher Josh Leger for the campus and Principal Kayla Casey says that there are a couple of different areas where the funds might be used for school communication on the prekindergarten through third grade campus. Staff are in the process of collecting quotes so they will know how far the grant will stretch.

If there are funds left from the larger project, the remainder would be used to purchase “Skoogs,” a tactile musical instrument that allows students with various challenges to take part in a range of music-making activities.

According to Hal Biskey, Manager of the West Orange Walmart, it is important to him that the funds given by his store go to organizations in the community that are served by the local Walmart.