Lady Bears get past Bridge City

By Keagan Smith

Orange Leader

LITTLE CYPRESS – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears defeated the Bridge City Lady Cardinals 39-31 in their District 22-4A meeting Tuesday night at The Grove .

LC-M entered the game in desperate need of a win over their rivals. Both teams struggled to get any offense moving early, resulting in a low-scoring first half. Entering the break, the Lady Bears led 12-11.

The action picked up following halftime. LC-M went on a scoring run when Chrissy Joseph dropped eight points in the third quarter, extending their lead to 22-17.

Bridge City’s Destiny Block scored eight points of her own to start the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to push her team ahead. The Lady Bears continued to ride the hot hand in the fourth as Chrissy Joseph put up another 9 points, keeping LCM in the lead until the final buzzer.

The Lady Bears leaders were Chrissy Joseph with 22 points, while Annabelle Fisher contributed 10. The Lady Cardinals’ top scorers were Hannah Murchinson with 12 points and Destiny Block, who had 10.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville stays in the hunt for the playoffs, advancing to 3-5 in District 22-4A. They play against Lumberton at home Friday. Bridge City falls to 4-4 in district competition before they visit Vidor Friday.