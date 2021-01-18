expand
January 18, 2021

Photo courtesy LCMCISD

LC-M Cheer Squad excels at State Spirit Competition

By Van Wade

Published 11:23 am Monday, January 18, 2021

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Cheer Squad placed a superb eighth overall out of 61 cheer squads in the Class 4A Division at the University Interscholastic League’s State Spirit Competition in Fort Worth over the weekend.

They have been working so hard over the last few months and their hard work paid off.

The 409 was definitely represented They were 4th in finals in Crowd Leading cheer!! They moved almost 10 spots between prelims & finals. They did not let the preliminary mishaps defeat them. They took the mistakes and critiques from the judges and made adjustments and truly left it all on the mat.

Congrats to all!

 

