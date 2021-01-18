expand
January 18, 2021

Lady Bears shot down PAM

By Van Wade

Published 8:25 am Monday, January 18, 2021

PORT NECHES – Game three was a successful one for the LC-M Lady Bears Saturday at Indian Stadium against the PA Memorial Lady Titans.

The girls brought home the win 3-0.

After a scoreless first half the girls turned it on the second and began finding the back of the net. It was a combined effort for a perfect game from Matalyn Hill and Kaylee Potter in the goal before Hill made her appearance on the field for the first time this season to contribute to the offensive effort. Annabelle Fisher had a beautiful exchange with both McKenzie Freeman and Alyssa Ammons for goals. Fisher was also able to score on a penalty kick after being fouled in the box.

