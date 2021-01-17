Vidor Police Beat 1.6-1.12.21

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from January 6 – January 12, 2021:

Wednesday, Jan. 6

Fraud at the 20800 block of Interstate 10

Assist other agencies at the 867-mile marker on Interstate 10 east

Theft at the 17200 block of Interstate 10

Thursday, Jan. 7

Ordinance violation at the 1800 block of Main Street

Assist other agency at the 1132 westbound at service road

Saturday, Jan. 9

Damaged property at the 1200 block of State Hwy. 12

Burglary at the 900 block of Rene Lane

Sexual assault reported

Monday, Jan. 10

Assault at the 200 block of Claiborne Street

Assault at the 400 block of West Railroad Street

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Identity theft reported

Burglary at the 200 block of Highland Street

Theft at the 2200 block of Berwick Street

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 860 mile marker westbound entrance ramp

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department