Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 12.28.20-1.3.21

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from December 28, 2020 – January 3, 2021:

Monday, Dec. 28, 2020

Disturbance at the 1600 block of Cheyenne in Vidor

Burglary at the 7000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Burglary at the 600 block of Lakeview Road in Vidor

Tuesday, Dec. 29

Burglary at the 1100 block of Butler Road in Vidor

Theft at the 3100 block of Clarence Drive in Orange

Attempted stolen vehicle at the 3000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Disturbance at the 5100 block of Mesquite Drive in Orange

Disturbance at the 6000 block of Farm to Market Road in Vidor

Deadly conduct at the 4000 block of Claire Street in Vidor

Disturbance at the 300 block of Russell Street in Vidor

Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020

Alarm at the 12000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Narcotics incident in Orange area

Burglary at the 5000 block of Colony Lane in Orange

Disturbance at the 200 block of Raspberry Street in Bridge City

Friday, Jan. 1, 2021

Disturbance at the 2500 block of Crestwood Drive in Vidor

Disturbance at the 3000 block of Ponderosa Street in Vidor

Disturbance at the 6000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange

Burglary at the 300 block of Connolly Road in Vidor

Saturday, Jan. 2

Burglary at the 2800 block of Patillo Road in Orange

Disturbance on Egan Drive in Orange

Theft at the 200 block of Berwick in Bridge City

Disturbance at the 600 block of Daniel Street in Vidor

Animal bite at the 600 block of Daniel Street in Vidor

Disturbance at the 500 block of Lost Lake Lane in Vidor

Traffic collision involving a county vehicle at the 3800 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Vidor

Suspicious circumstances at the 2900 block of Roundbunch Road in Orange

Sunday, Jan. 3

Animal bite on Holiman Circle in Orange

Theft at the 1300 block of Concord in Vidor

Burglary on Stoneridge Drive in Orange

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office