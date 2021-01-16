expand
Ad Spot

January 16, 2021

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 12.21-12.27.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:59 am Saturday, January 16, 2021

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from December 21 – December 27, 2020:

Monday, Dec. 21

  • Disturbance at the 1700 block of Mandi Road in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 5600 block of Bubba Road in Orange

Tuesday, Dec. 22

  • Warrant service at the Texas Adult Probation. After transporting the arrestee to the jail, the person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance.
  • Theft on Anderson Drive in Orange
  • Assault on State Hwy. 12 in Orange
  • Stolen vehicle at the 8000 block of Tulane Road in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 4300 block of North Tram Road in Vidor

Wednesday, Dec. 23

  • Burglary at the 200 block of Timer Road in Vidor
  • Burglary at the 5800 block of Hinch Road in Vidor
  • Theft on Colony Lane in Orange
  • Burglary at the 300 block of Stateside Street in Vidor
  • Burglary in progress at the 7000 block of Farm to Market Road 1006 in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 5400 block of South Patillo in Orange
  • Unusual circumstances at the 3300 block of Elk in Oak in Orange
  • Threats at the 13000 block of Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange

Thursday, Dec. 24

  • Two reports of threats at the 13000 block of Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 5400 block of South Patillo Road in Orange

Friday, Dec. 25

  • Disturbance at the 1000 block of Sawmill Road in Vidor
  • Animal bite ta the 3200 block of Marguerite Drive in Orange
  • Burglary at the 5300 block of Colony Lane in Orange
  • Burglary at the 2100 block of North Tram Road in Vidor
  • Stolen vehicle at the 600 block of Rosebud Street in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 300 block of Doty Road in Vidor

Saturday, Dec, 26

  • Theft at the 3000 block of Farm to Market Road 1131 in Vidor
  • Burglary at the 300 block of Greathouse in Vidor
  • Animal bite at the 1500 block of Ogden Street in Vidor
  • Theft at the 6300 block of Johnson Drive in Orange
  • Criminal mischief at the 2300 block of Inwood Drive in Vidor
  • Animal bite at the 500 block of West Circle Drive in Vidor

Sunday, Dec. 27

  • Criminal mischief at Farm to Market Roads 1132 and 105 in Vidor
  • Burglary at the 600 block of Farm to Market Road 1078 in Orange
  • Animal bite at the 2200 block of Canal Street in Orange
  • Theft at the 300 block of Connell Road in Vidor
  • Stolen vehicle at the 1800 block of Biscayne Street in Vidor
  • Criminal mischief at the 200 block of Regine Drive in Orange
  • Harassment at the 1900 block of Dublin Road in Vidor
  • Theft at the 7800 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

More News

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 12.28.20-1.3.21

Active Living After Cancer brings new year opportunities for cancer survivors

Alzheimer’s Insights: Studies research effect of dementia and COVID

Master Gardeners: Saving your garden from a Spring cold snap

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Home and Garden

Active Living After Cancer brings new year opportunities for cancer survivors

Home and Garden

Master Gardeners: Saving your garden from a Spring cold snap

Faith & Values

Faith Calendar 1.16.21

Faith & Values

FAITH: Did the New Year bring anything new for you?

Faith & Values

FAITH: Place Him first to bring order to the chaos

Local

Wheels for Grace offers a child independence

Home and Garden

And Now You Know: Thermometer drops 37 degrees overnight killing cabbage

Local

CDC offers tips for celebrating Martin Luther King Day

Faith & Values

Community Briefs 1.16.21

Home and Garden

Free Diabetes Classes

Local

Active cases decrease in Orange County

Local

87th legislative session opens amid virus, economic worries

Education

AgriLife Extension Upcoming Programs

Education

West Orange – Stark High School 3rd Marking Period Honor Roll, 2020-21

Education

West Orange – Stark Middle School 3rd Marking Period Honor Roll, 2020-21

Education

West Orange – Stark Elementary School 3rd Marking Period Honor Roll, 2020-21

Local

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 1.14.21

News

Texas first state to administer 1 million COVID-19 vaccines

Crime

U.S. Attorney Warns Demonstrators that Any Violence at Texas State Capitol will be Vigorously Prosecuted

News

Wade named BCE Employee of the Month

News

Senate implements COVID-19 protocols

Crime

Port Neches Fire Chief arrested for child pornography

Crime

Port Neches Fire Chief arrested

Entertainment

AMSET is bringing the art to you with its first Virtual Auction