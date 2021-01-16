Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 12.21-12.27.20

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from December 21 – December 27, 2020:

Monday, Dec. 21

Disturbance at the 1700 block of Mandi Road in Orange

Disturbance at the 5600 block of Bubba Road in Orange

Tuesday, Dec. 22

Warrant service at the Texas Adult Probation. After transporting the arrestee to the jail, the person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

Theft on Anderson Drive in Orange

Assault on State Hwy. 12 in Orange

Stolen vehicle at the 8000 block of Tulane Road in Orange

Disturbance at the 4300 block of North Tram Road in Vidor

Wednesday, Dec. 23

Burglary at the 200 block of Timer Road in Vidor

Burglary at the 5800 block of Hinch Road in Vidor

Theft on Colony Lane in Orange

Burglary at the 300 block of Stateside Street in Vidor

Burglary in progress at the 7000 block of Farm to Market Road 1006 in Orange

Disturbance at the 5400 block of South Patillo in Orange

Unusual circumstances at the 3300 block of Elk in Oak in Orange

Threats at the 13000 block of Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange

Thursday, Dec. 24

Two reports of threats at the 13000 block of Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange

Disturbance at the 5400 block of South Patillo Road in Orange

Friday, Dec. 25

Disturbance at the 1000 block of Sawmill Road in Vidor

Animal bite ta the 3200 block of Marguerite Drive in Orange

Burglary at the 5300 block of Colony Lane in Orange

Burglary at the 2100 block of North Tram Road in Vidor

Stolen vehicle at the 600 block of Rosebud Street in Orange

Disturbance at the 300 block of Doty Road in Vidor

Saturday, Dec, 26

Theft at the 3000 block of Farm to Market Road 1131 in Vidor

Burglary at the 300 block of Greathouse in Vidor

Animal bite at the 1500 block of Ogden Street in Vidor

Theft at the 6300 block of Johnson Drive in Orange

Criminal mischief at the 2300 block of Inwood Drive in Vidor

Animal bite at the 500 block of West Circle Drive in Vidor

Sunday, Dec. 27

Criminal mischief at Farm to Market Roads 1132 and 105 in Vidor

Burglary at the 600 block of Farm to Market Road 1078 in Orange

Animal bite at the 2200 block of Canal Street in Orange

Theft at the 300 block of Connell Road in Vidor

Stolen vehicle at the 1800 block of Biscayne Street in Vidor

Criminal mischief at the 200 block of Regine Drive in Orange

Harassment at the 1900 block of Dublin Road in Vidor

Theft at the 7800 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office