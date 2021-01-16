expand
January 16, 2021

OP-ED: From WOCCISD Superintendent – An Education of Adventure Awaits

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 6:57 am Saturday, January 16, 2021

Dr. Rickie R. Harris

Nestled deep in the City of Orange is an innovative and unique gem of a facility that dreams of young learners’ companionship, eager to begin their education. North Early Learning Center welcomes students ages 3-4 into an experience guaranteed to engage every sense of their being. Classrooms are thematically decorated and stocked full of activities encompassing literacy, language, math, science, technology, fine arts, social studies, and social-emotional skills. North ELC offers Early Childhood Special Education, ESL, and Bilingual programs. Occupational, physical, speech, and social-emotional play therapy is part of your child’s instruction plan when needed.  In addition, North ELC is a Head Start and Texas Public Pre-K all-day facility that presents learning opportunities for the whole family. Parents are encouraged to attend workshops ranging from parenting skills, continuing education, financial education, and child development. We assist with goal setting, leadership opportunities, family needs, transportation, and community partnerships that enhance and nurture our families’ success. We even offer fun stress relief opportunities to build your talents, such as dancing, crocheting, wreath making, painting, and more. These activities help foster lasting relationships and parental support among our families. Our goal is to embody the total family for a successful, educational experience. North ELC proudly boasts all State of Texas Certified Teachers and certified paraprofessionals passionate about early childhood education, a diverse learning community, low staff to student ratios, and facilities that place safety of the utmost importance.

Why choose North ELC? Who wouldn’t want to travel through the Arctic, complete with penguins, dive into the ocean as an octopus swims beside you, trek into the rain forest, soar into space, build a robot, and take flight in a hot air balloon, and help a pet in need? After that, plant some vegetables in our outdoor garden, then taste test your carrots and green beans in the farm to market room! Lastly, decide on your career path as you learn about your future in the community helper, all about me, and friends and family rooms. Wow! What an experience your little one will discover! Join us, Orange County, and let the adventure begin!

Dr. Rickie R. Harris is the Superintendent at West Orange – Cove CISD

