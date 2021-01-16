FAITH: Did the New Year bring anything new for you?

I don’t know about you, but the new year brought me more hope. More hope you say? Yes, more hope.

More signs that Jesus’s return is closer.

More signs that we will not have to deal with the sickness and politics of this world much longer.

More hope that we will live in heaven with Jesus.

More hope that we will not have to deal with bitterness, sorrow, poverty, hunger, stealing, and all the rest of the horrible things of this world. We will be in heaven!

Revelation 21:1-4 “I saw a new heaven and a new earth. The first heaven and the first earth had disappeared, and so had the sea. 2 Then I saw New Jerusalem, that holy city, coming down from God in heaven. It was like a bride dressed in her wedding gown and ready to meet her husband. 3 I heard a loud voice shout from the throne: God’s home is now with his people. He will live with them, and they will be his own. Yes, God will make His home among His people. 4 He will wipe all tears from their eyes, and there will be no more death, suffering, crying, or pain. These things of the past are gone forever.”

I love verse 4 in this passage, so much so, my brother and I had the “He will wipe all tears from their eyes” inscribed on my Fathers headstone when he died. It states there will be no more suffering, crying or pain! What a beautiful promise. No more guilt or condemnation.

For all of us who have that little record player in our head, that plays repeatedly our mistakes, our hurts, etc., God will scrub that 45 clean.

In my case an album! I have to tell Satan to be silent in my head, and for God to let me hear only truth.

I was reading in Romans 11 this morning and verse 48 caught my attention.

“If we let Him go on like this, (referring to Jesus) everyone will believe Him, and then the Romans will come and take away both our temple and our nation.”

Does that sound familiar in this day and time? People who are scared of losing their power or control, because someone might hear the truth.

The evil always tries to silence the truth.

I pray God gives me wisdom to know truth, and I pray this every day. The Bible tells us to pray for wisdom.

James 1:5 states “5 If any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask God, who gives generously to all without reproach, and it will be given him.”

My husband and I pray every morning together, and that is always one of my prayers; that God would give us wisdom, and not only us, but our children as well. Wisdom will give you hope and clarity on all situations.

Do you know the word “hope” not only means “a feeling of expectation and desire for a certain thing to happen” but also it means a feeling of trust. When we have hope, we have trust in God. We have to have trust and wisdom to know that His plan is in action, and all is well no matter what we see happening around us.

I verbally have to tell myself every day, “Karen, no matter what is happening around you, God’s plan is unfolding right before your very eyes.” “Don’t be fearful, marvel at His handiwork.”

That statement or thought gives me hope, and I do marvel at what the book of Revelation says, to what is happening right now, in our world.

What a glorious day that will be!

Casting Crowns has a song out, and the chorus goes like this: Living, He loved me, Dying, He save me, Buried, He carried my sins far away. Rising, He justified freely forever. One day He’s coming – Oh glorious day, oh glorious day.

