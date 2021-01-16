expand
Ad Spot

January 16, 2021

Faith Calendar 1.16.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 7:14 am Saturday, January 16, 2021

Gift Card Give Away

The Starlight Church of God in Christ women’s Department will conduct a drive through $25 gift card give away at 2800 Bob Hall Road on January 30, beginning at 10 a.m. The giveaway is to help people who are still recovering from Hurricane Laura.

The community is welcome to participate by donating gift cards or funds to purchase as many cards as possible. If you would like to participate in this community effort, you may drop cards or donations by the church at 2800 Bob Hall Road or by calling the office, 409-886-4366, to make arrangements. We are trying to use bank cards or Walmart cards preferably.

The drive through will last until all cards are distributed.

Pastor Starlight COGIC: Earnest B. Lindsey

Director of Women’s Dept: Evang Josie Lindsey

 

Food Pantry

5K Ministries Food Pantry, located at 9125 Skeeter, Orange, TX 77632 at the corner of Hwy 62 and Skeeter 3 miles north of the intersection in Mauriceville, is open 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Fridays. For more information, call 409-745-7110

 

Soup Kitchen

First Presbyterian Church, 902 Green Ave. in Orange, hosts a Soup Kitchen from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

 

Send announcements to news@orangeleader.com

 

More News

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 12.28.20-1.3.21

Active Living After Cancer brings new year opportunities for cancer survivors

Alzheimer’s Insights: Studies research effect of dementia and COVID

Master Gardeners: Saving your garden from a Spring cold snap

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Home and Garden

Active Living After Cancer brings new year opportunities for cancer survivors

Home and Garden

Master Gardeners: Saving your garden from a Spring cold snap

Faith & Values

Faith Calendar 1.16.21

Faith & Values

FAITH: Did the New Year bring anything new for you?

Faith & Values

FAITH: Place Him first to bring order to the chaos

Local

Wheels for Grace offers a child independence

Home and Garden

And Now You Know: Thermometer drops 37 degrees overnight killing cabbage

Local

CDC offers tips for celebrating Martin Luther King Day

Faith & Values

Community Briefs 1.16.21

Home and Garden

Free Diabetes Classes

Local

Active cases decrease in Orange County

Local

87th legislative session opens amid virus, economic worries

Education

AgriLife Extension Upcoming Programs

Education

West Orange – Stark High School 3rd Marking Period Honor Roll, 2020-21

Education

West Orange – Stark Middle School 3rd Marking Period Honor Roll, 2020-21

Education

West Orange – Stark Elementary School 3rd Marking Period Honor Roll, 2020-21

Local

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 1.14.21

News

Texas first state to administer 1 million COVID-19 vaccines

Crime

U.S. Attorney Warns Demonstrators that Any Violence at Texas State Capitol will be Vigorously Prosecuted

News

Wade named BCE Employee of the Month

News

Senate implements COVID-19 protocols

Crime

Port Neches Fire Chief arrested for child pornography

Crime

Port Neches Fire Chief arrested

Entertainment

AMSET is bringing the art to you with its first Virtual Auction