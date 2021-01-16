CDC offers tips for celebrating Martin Luther King Day

From staff reports

If you are celebrating this day of service with people outside your household, make sure you follow steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Here are some activities that are safer to do.

Drop off a meal to a neighbor.

Make hygiene kits for local homeless shelters.

Send care packages to deployed troops.

Plan an outdoor activity with people who live with you, such as a park cleanup or walk.

Attend a virtual speech or event, such as the annual religious ceremony.

Plan a celebration for the people you live with.

Reach out virtually to family, friends, and neighbors.

Watch a livestreamed celebration from your home.

Take care of yourself and do something you enjoy, such as reading a book or taking a walk.

Pick up a special meal from a local restaurant to share with your household or drop off to a neighbor.

While neighboring cities are canceling their MLK Day parades, a socially distanced parade honoring the late Martin Luther King Jr is set for 10 a.m. on Monday, January 18, 2021 starting at Solomon Johnson Park in Orange and ending at Heritage House Museum.

Organizers Impact Orange, founded by MaQuettia Ledet, and Repurpose Memorial, founded by Tracie and Jeremy Parzen, are requiring marchers to wear masks and socially distance.

They are asking people to form groups of no more than 10 persons, ideally from the same household, and will coordinate the timing of each group’s start time so that they can socially distance from other groups.

They will also have free masks to distribute.

There will be no speeches or gathering at the end of the march. Marchers will simply disassemble at the end point.