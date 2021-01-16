expand
Ad Spot

January 16, 2021

Alzheimer’s Insights: Studies research effect of dementia and COVID

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:51 am Saturday, January 16, 2021

Scott Finley

The effects of COVID on the human body will be studied for years – and the Alzheimer’s Association has published research from Gabriel de Erausquin, M.D., Ph.D., M.Sc., of the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio on the long term effects of viral infections on the brain.

Additional research article authors include Drs. Sudha Seshadri of UT Health San Antonio, and Maria Carrillo and Heather Snyder of the Alzheimer’s Association.

The article surveys 100 years of data.

Researchers have found there is a clear connection between COVID and brain dysfunction.  Viral infections such as COVID may increase the risk for Alzheimer’s and other similar disorders.

The Alzheimer’s Association and representatives from more than 30 countries — with technical guidance from the World Health Organization — have formed an international consortium to study the short- and long-term consequences of COVID-19 on the brain and nervous system in people at different ages, and from different genetic backgrounds.

The Alzheimer’s Association is funding the initial work of the consortium.

And just a reminder – you can always get the latest information about the Association’s COVID-19 emergency preparedness guidelines for Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers in long-term or community-based care settings here:

https://alz.org/professionals/professional-providers/coronavirus-covid-19-tips-for-dementia-caregivers

 The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

Scott Finley is Media Relations Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association® in Texas.  He can be reached at scfinley@alz.org

 

More News

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 12.28.20-1.3.21

Active Living After Cancer brings new year opportunities for cancer survivors

Alzheimer’s Insights: Studies research effect of dementia and COVID

Master Gardeners: Saving your garden from a Spring cold snap

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Home and Garden

Active Living After Cancer brings new year opportunities for cancer survivors

Home and Garden

Master Gardeners: Saving your garden from a Spring cold snap

Faith & Values

Faith Calendar 1.16.21

Faith & Values

FAITH: Did the New Year bring anything new for you?

Faith & Values

FAITH: Place Him first to bring order to the chaos

Local

Wheels for Grace offers a child independence

Home and Garden

And Now You Know: Thermometer drops 37 degrees overnight killing cabbage

Local

CDC offers tips for celebrating Martin Luther King Day

Faith & Values

Community Briefs 1.16.21

Home and Garden

Free Diabetes Classes

Local

Active cases decrease in Orange County

Local

87th legislative session opens amid virus, economic worries

Education

AgriLife Extension Upcoming Programs

Education

West Orange – Stark High School 3rd Marking Period Honor Roll, 2020-21

Education

West Orange – Stark Middle School 3rd Marking Period Honor Roll, 2020-21

Education

West Orange – Stark Elementary School 3rd Marking Period Honor Roll, 2020-21

Local

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 1.14.21

News

Texas first state to administer 1 million COVID-19 vaccines

Crime

U.S. Attorney Warns Demonstrators that Any Violence at Texas State Capitol will be Vigorously Prosecuted

News

Wade named BCE Employee of the Month

News

Senate implements COVID-19 protocols

Crime

Port Neches Fire Chief arrested for child pornography

Crime

Port Neches Fire Chief arrested

Entertainment

AMSET is bringing the art to you with its first Virtual Auction