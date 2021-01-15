Skye Nicole Frederick, 37, of Orange, passed away on January 14, 2021, in Orange.

Funeral services will be 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 19, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Sister Ruth Burch.

Visitation will be held prior to the service from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in Orange, Texas, on April 12, 1983, she was the daughter of Mark Frederick and Karen Fox. Skye worked as a nurse’s aid for many years, which was fitting for her since she had a giving personality. She was one of the most flamboyant, eccentric, and full of life people you could ever meet and never met a stranger. Skye loved music and always kept people laughing with her sense of humor. To know her was to love her. She adored her son most of all and will be dearly missed by those who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Karen Fox; grandparents, Charles and Patsy Frederick.

She is survived by her father and stepmother, Mark and Casey Frederick; son, Brodie Louviere; siblings, Tyler Frederick and wife Jennifer, Mason Frederick and wife Kinsley, and Levi Frederick; nieces and nephew, Logann Frederick, Beaux Frederick, and Ava Mae Frederick; grandparents, George and Lorraine Fox and Don and Sue Carswell; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.