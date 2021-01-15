expand
Ad Spot

January 15, 2021

Skye Nicole Frederick

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:12 pm Friday, January 15, 2021

Skye Nicole Frederick, 37, of Orange, passed away on January 14, 2021, in Orange.

Funeral services will be 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 19, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Sister Ruth Burch.

Visitation will be held prior to the service from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in Orange, Texas, on April 12, 1983, she was the daughter of Mark Frederick and Karen Fox. Skye worked as a nurse’s aid for many years, which was fitting for her since she had a giving personality. She was one of the most flamboyant, eccentric, and full of life people you could ever meet and never met a stranger. Skye loved music and always kept people laughing with her sense of humor. To know her was to love her. She adored her son most of all and will be dearly missed by those who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Karen Fox; grandparents, Charles and Patsy Frederick.

She is survived by her father and stepmother, Mark and Casey Frederick; son, Brodie Louviere; siblings, Tyler Frederick and wife Jennifer, Mason Frederick and wife Kinsley, and Levi Frederick; nieces and nephew, Logann Frederick, Beaux Frederick, and Ava Mae Frederick; grandparents, George and Lorraine Fox and Don and Sue Carswell; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

 

More News

Orange County marriage licenses issued 1.11-1.15.21

Free Diabetes Classes

American Legion Post 1 hosting Bingo three days a week

Norma Jean Elkins

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Home and Garden

Free Diabetes Classes

Local

Active cases decrease in Orange County

Local

87th legislative session opens amid virus, economic worries

Education

AgriLife Extension Upcoming Programs

Education

West Orange – Stark High School 3rd Marking Period Honor Roll, 2020-21

Education

West Orange – Stark Middle School 3rd Marking Period Honor Roll, 2020-21

Education

West Orange – Stark Elementary School 3rd Marking Period Honor Roll, 2020-21

Local

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 1.14.21

News

Texas first state to administer 1 million COVID-19 vaccines

Crime

U.S. Attorney Warns Demonstrators that Any Violence at Texas State Capitol will be Vigorously Prosecuted

News

Wade named BCE Employee of the Month

News

Senate implements COVID-19 protocols

Crime

Port Neches Fire Chief arrested for child pornography

Crime

Port Neches Fire Chief arrested

Entertainment

AMSET is bringing the art to you with its first Virtual Auction

News

Bridge City MS Band racks up regional seats

Local Events

Socially distanced MLK Day Parade set for Monday

Home and Garden

The Postscript: My treat bag is more than it’s physical worth

Local

Cold weather brings new challenges to homeless

Local

Phelan weighs in on pandemic rules, other items prior to session

Home and Garden

OrangeYouBold: Repurposing furniture to give it new life

Lifestyle

Community Briefs 1.13.21

Local

Lawmakers face virus, economic challenges as session opens

Education

Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School Honor Rolls Third Six Weeks