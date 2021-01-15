Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 12.14-12.20.20

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from December 14 – December 20, 2020:

Monday, Dec. 14

Animal nuisance at the 1500 block of Stagg Drive in Vidor

Burglary at the 19000 block of Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange

Disturbance at the 2000 block of Alice Street in Orange.

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Assault at the 1500 block of Antler in Vidor

Disturbance at the 2700 block of Main Street in Vidor

Possible assault at the 1400 block of Elizabeth Stone Street in Bridge City

Sexual assault of a child in Orange

Disturbance at the 600 block of Connell Road in Vidor

Wednesday, Dec. 16

Criminal mischief at the 7500 block of Circle 3 Drive in Orange

Disturbance at the 3900 block of Noah Drive in Orange

Criminal mischief on Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange

Assault at the 4600 block of Elliott Street in Vidor

Thursday, Dec. 17

Traffic stop near Farm to Market Road 1131 and Lakeview Cutoff Road in Vidor. The driver was arrested for pending criminal charges.

Suspicious circumstances at an undisclosed location in Vidor. One person was arrested for narcotics.

Burglary at the 7800 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange

Burglary at the 8000 block of Old Hwy. 90 in Orange

Criminal mischief at the 800 block of Courmier Street in Vidor

Traffic stop on Caney Creek Road in Vidor. One person arrested for pending criminal charges

Friday, Dec. 18

Traffic stop at the 8000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Vidor. A person was arrested for pending criminal charges

Theft at the 600 block of Strickland Drive in Orange

Burglary at the 2000 block of Tanager Trail in Orange

Traffic collision involving a county vehicle

Stolen vehicle at the 2100 block of West Norman Circle in Orange

Assault at the 4000 block of Elliott Street in Vidor

Saturday, Dec. 19

Burglary at the 7800 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange

Burglary at the 7000 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange

Disturbance at the 900 block of Yandell Street in Vidor

Sunday, Dec. 20

Theft at the 2000 block of Alvin Street in Orange

Disturbance at the 9000 block of Bill Lane in Orange

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office