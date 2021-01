The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of January 11 – January 15, 2021:

Dawson Dallas and Tayler Weaver

Scott Brown and Carrie Campbell

Pepper Primm and Angel Hall

Sydney Adams and Chelsey Buchanan-Lopez

Samuel Baird and Megan Sherley

Clifton McAllister and Steve-Ann Daigle

George Epperly and Julia Sasser

Jagger Menard and Harley Manning