expand
Ad Spot

January 16, 2021

Lady Bobcats make quick work of Vidor

By Van Wade

Published 9:27 pm Friday, January 15, 2021

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield ady Bobcats bombarded the Vidor Lady Pirates 59-27 in District 22-4A play at Bobcat Gym Friday night.

The Lady Bobcats (13-5, 5-2) stormed to a 20-5 edge by the end of the first quarter against the Lady Pirates (0-7 in district) and upped it to 34-7 by intermission.

A slew of Lady Bobcats filled up the stat sheet.

Harleigh Rawls pumped in 14 points and had four rebounds. Joli Ponfick notched 11 points, dished off six assists and had three boards.

Madison Greenway chimed in with eight points and yanked down 12 rebounds. Greenlea Oldham notched eight points and eight boards.

Kenadie DuBois contributed six points and eight rebounds. Jaslyn Newman had six points, six rebounds and had four blocks while Kaiya Boquet had five points and three assists.

The Lady Bobcats will have a bye Tuesday and will face Silsbee at home Friday in a vital battle for playoff positioning as the Lady Bobcats are just a game back of the Lady Tigers for second-place. Silsbee (6-1 in district), nipped LC-M 65-59 Friday night.

More News

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 12.28.20-1.3.21

Active Living After Cancer brings new year opportunities for cancer survivors

Alzheimer’s Insights: Studies research effect of dementia and COVID

Master Gardeners: Saving your garden from a Spring cold snap

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Home and Garden

Active Living After Cancer brings new year opportunities for cancer survivors

Home and Garden

Master Gardeners: Saving your garden from a Spring cold snap

Faith & Values

Faith Calendar 1.16.21

Faith & Values

FAITH: Did the New Year bring anything new for you?

Faith & Values

FAITH: Place Him first to bring order to the chaos

Local

Wheels for Grace offers a child independence

Home and Garden

And Now You Know: Thermometer drops 37 degrees overnight killing cabbage

Local

CDC offers tips for celebrating Martin Luther King Day

Faith & Values

Community Briefs 1.16.21

Home and Garden

Free Diabetes Classes

Local

Active cases decrease in Orange County

Local

87th legislative session opens amid virus, economic worries

Education

AgriLife Extension Upcoming Programs

Education

West Orange – Stark High School 3rd Marking Period Honor Roll, 2020-21

Education

West Orange – Stark Middle School 3rd Marking Period Honor Roll, 2020-21

Education

West Orange – Stark Elementary School 3rd Marking Period Honor Roll, 2020-21

Local

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 1.14.21

News

Texas first state to administer 1 million COVID-19 vaccines

Crime

U.S. Attorney Warns Demonstrators that Any Violence at Texas State Capitol will be Vigorously Prosecuted

News

Wade named BCE Employee of the Month

News

Senate implements COVID-19 protocols

Crime

Port Neches Fire Chief arrested for child pornography

Crime

Port Neches Fire Chief arrested

Entertainment

AMSET is bringing the art to you with its first Virtual Auction