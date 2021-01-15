Lady Bobcats make quick work of Vidor

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield ady Bobcats bombarded the Vidor Lady Pirates 59-27 in District 22-4A play at Bobcat Gym Friday night.

The Lady Bobcats (13-5, 5-2) stormed to a 20-5 edge by the end of the first quarter against the Lady Pirates (0-7 in district) and upped it to 34-7 by intermission.

A slew of Lady Bobcats filled up the stat sheet.

Harleigh Rawls pumped in 14 points and had four rebounds. Joli Ponfick notched 11 points, dished off six assists and had three boards.

Madison Greenway chimed in with eight points and yanked down 12 rebounds. Greenlea Oldham notched eight points and eight boards.

Kenadie DuBois contributed six points and eight rebounds. Jaslyn Newman had six points, six rebounds and had four blocks while Kaiya Boquet had five points and three assists.

The Lady Bobcats will have a bye Tuesday and will face Silsbee at home Friday in a vital battle for playoff positioning as the Lady Bobcats are just a game back of the Lady Tigers for second-place. Silsbee (6-1 in district), nipped LC-M 65-59 Friday night.