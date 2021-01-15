expand
January 15, 2021

Free Diabetes Classes

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:40 pm Friday, January 15, 2021

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension of Orange County will be holding free Do Well Be Well with Diabetes classes.  Join us in learning how to prevent and control your type 2 diabetes, eat healthy and much more to control your diabetes.  The series will last for 5 weeks (on Mondays) starting on March 1 and end on March 29 and will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.   They will be held at the Extension office in the Orange County Convention and  Expo Center.  To get the full educational benefit, you need to attend all 5 classes if possible.  Call 409-882-7010 to sign-up for this series.

