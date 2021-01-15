expand
Ad Spot

January 16, 2021

Bobcats zip past Vidor by 12

By Van Wade

Published 9:42 pm Friday, January 15, 2021

VIDOR – The Orangefield Bobcats nailed down their third straight District 22-4A victory with a 61-49 road win over the Vidor Pirates Friday night.

The Bobcats (14-6, 3-3) outscored the Pirates (1-12, 0-5) 15-9 in the first quarter and 19-8 in the second quarter to lead 34-17 at the half as they went on to cruise to the win.

Bryce Bergeron had the hot hand for the Bobcats with a big double-double as he filtered in 25 points while yanking down 13 rebounds.

Pete Ragusa chimed in with 18 points. Payton Wrinkle filled the stat sheet with five points, eight rebounds and six assists while Morgan Sampson hauled down seven rebounds.

The Bobcats have a bye Tuesday and will venture to Silsbee next Friday.

 

More News

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 12.28.20-1.3.21

Active Living After Cancer brings new year opportunities for cancer survivors

Alzheimer’s Insights: Studies research effect of dementia and COVID

Master Gardeners: Saving your garden from a Spring cold snap

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Home and Garden

Active Living After Cancer brings new year opportunities for cancer survivors

Home and Garden

Master Gardeners: Saving your garden from a Spring cold snap

Faith & Values

Faith Calendar 1.16.21

Faith & Values

FAITH: Did the New Year bring anything new for you?

Faith & Values

FAITH: Place Him first to bring order to the chaos

Local

Wheels for Grace offers a child independence

Home and Garden

And Now You Know: Thermometer drops 37 degrees overnight killing cabbage

Local

CDC offers tips for celebrating Martin Luther King Day

Faith & Values

Community Briefs 1.16.21

Home and Garden

Free Diabetes Classes

Local

Active cases decrease in Orange County

Local

87th legislative session opens amid virus, economic worries

Education

AgriLife Extension Upcoming Programs

Education

West Orange – Stark High School 3rd Marking Period Honor Roll, 2020-21

Education

West Orange – Stark Middle School 3rd Marking Period Honor Roll, 2020-21

Education

West Orange – Stark Elementary School 3rd Marking Period Honor Roll, 2020-21

Local

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 1.14.21

News

Texas first state to administer 1 million COVID-19 vaccines

Crime

U.S. Attorney Warns Demonstrators that Any Violence at Texas State Capitol will be Vigorously Prosecuted

News

Wade named BCE Employee of the Month

News

Senate implements COVID-19 protocols

Crime

Port Neches Fire Chief arrested for child pornography

Crime

Port Neches Fire Chief arrested

Entertainment

AMSET is bringing the art to you with its first Virtual Auction