January 15, 2021

AgriLife Extension Upcoming Programs

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 10:35 am Friday, January 15, 2021

February 9:  Food Handler’s Training Class:  This class is recommended for all food service employees to help promote the service of safe food.  The cost is $20 and is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.  Make checks payable to FPM Account 230202 and bring to the class.  No cash accepted.

February 16 – 17:  Certified Food Managers Two Day Course with Test:  Every business that cooks and serves food need to have at least 1 Certified Food Manager on site at all times.  The classes will from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.  The course costs $125 for the class and test.  You must register by February 1 and you can print out the registration form at http://foodsafety.tamu.edu. (You do not need to call the Extension office to register for this class).

February 27:  Jam and Jelly Making Class:  Come and learn how to make jams and jellies.  This class will start at 10 a.m. and will cost $20.  Registration fees needs to be paid by February 22.  Space is limited so call to reserve your spot.

Please call the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office of Orange County if you have any questions and to register for these classes at 409-882-7010.  All classes and programs will be held at the Extension Office at 11475 FM 1442, Orange, TX  77630.

