expand
Ad Spot

January 15, 2021

U.S. Attorney Warns Demonstrators that Any Violence at Texas State Capitol will be Vigorously Prosecuted

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 10:37 am Thursday, January 14, 2021

BEAUMONT, Texas – The U.S. Attorneys representing the four districts in Texas have announced their intent to prosecute any crimes committed at the state capitol or otherwise in violation of federal law ahead of upcoming presidential inauguration.

“The First Amendment is a cherished right and bedrock principle of our great nation,” said United States Attorney Stephen J. Cox.  “Those who intend to commit crimes at the Texas State Capitol, rather than peacefully demonstrate, can expect to be met with a swift response by law enforcement and prosecution by our office.”

U.S. Attorney Cox joins his counterparts – U.S. Attorneys Gregg N. Sofer and Ryan K. Patrick and Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah of the Western, Southern and Northern Districts of Texas, respectively – to warn those planning to cross state lines to commit crimes in Texas or at the state capitol.

As the chief law enforcement officers in each of the federal districts, the U.S. Attorneys will be working with federal, state and local law enforcement throughout the state to aggressively identify crimes that violate federal law. The plan is to ensure that anyone who is arrested for committing looting, violence or any other crime related to protests or similar events on or about inauguration day will be processed and held in federal custody pending further criminal proceedings.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office (USAO) in the District of Columbia (DC) is prosecuting those that have been or will be identified as allegedly committing crimes during the riots last week. The Texas U.S. Attorneys will also be working with Department of Justice (DOJ) officials and necessary law enforcement in those prosecutions.

More News

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 12.7-12.13.20

Orange County marriage licenses issued 1.4-1.8.21

West Orange – Stark High School 3rd Marking Period Honor Roll, 2020-21

West Orange – Stark Middle School 3rd Marking Period Honor Roll, 2020-21

Education

West Orange – Stark High School 3rd Marking Period Honor Roll, 2020-21

Education

West Orange – Stark Middle School 3rd Marking Period Honor Roll, 2020-21

Education

West Orange – Stark Elementary School 3rd Marking Period Honor Roll, 2020-21

Local

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 1.14.21

News

Texas first state to administer 1 million COVID-19 vaccines

Crime

U.S. Attorney Warns Demonstrators that Any Violence at Texas State Capitol will be Vigorously Prosecuted

News

Wade named BCE Employee of the Month

News

Senate implements COVID-19 protocols

Crime

Port Neches Fire Chief arrested for child pornography

Crime

Port Neches Fire Chief arrested

Entertainment

AMSET is bringing the art to you with its first Virtual Auction

News

Bridge City MS Band racks up regional seats

Local Events

Socially distanced MLK Day Parade set for Monday

Home and Garden

The Postscript: My treat bag is more than it’s physical worth

Local

Cold weather brings new challenges to homeless

Local

Phelan weighs in on pandemic rules, other items prior to session

Home and Garden

OrangeYouBold: Repurposing furniture to give it new life

Lifestyle

Community Briefs 1.13.21

Local

Lawmakers face virus, economic challenges as session opens

Education

Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School Honor Rolls Third Six Weeks

Education

Little Cypress Junior High Honor Rolls Third Six Weeks

Education

Mauriceville Middle School Honor Rolls Third Six Weeks

Education

Little Cypress Intermediate School Honor Rolls Third Six Weeks

Education

Little Cypress Elementary Honor Rolls Third Six Weeks