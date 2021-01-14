expand
Ad Spot

January 15, 2021

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 12.7-12.13.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 6:52 pm Thursday, January 14, 2021

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from December 7 – December 13, 2020:

Monday, Dec. 7

  • Assault at the 3000 block of Beadle Lane in Orange
  • Trespass at the 3400 block of South Terry Road in Vidor
  • Criminal mischief at the 6000 block of Mesquite Drive in Orange
  • Theft at the 13000 block of Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange
  • Animal bite on Wade Road in Orange
  • Theft at the 6200 block of Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange

Tuesday, Dec. 8

  • Recovery of a stolen vehicle at the 16000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
  • Criminal mischief near South Teal and State Hwy. 87 in Orange
  • Animal nuisance at the 1500 block of Cheyanne Street in Vidor
  • Burglary at the 7800 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange
  • Burglary at the 1700 block of Brookshire Road in Orange

Wednesday, Dec. 9

  • Burglary at the 18000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
  • Juvenile problem at the 4000 block of Old Peveto Road in Orange
  • Burglary at the 18000 block of South State 62 in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 1200 block of West Circle Drive in Vidor
  • Theft at the 1300 block of Farm to Market 2802 in Vidor
  • Juvenile problem at the 4400 block of Old Peveto Road in Orange

Thursday, Dec. 10

  • Indecency with a child in the Vidor area

Friday, Dec. 11

  • Threats at the 7700 block of Sand Bar Road in Orange
  • Animal bite at the 1300 block of Kayla Street in Orange
  • Theft on State Hwy. 62 in Orange
  • Theft near Interstate 10 and Happy Homes Drive in Orange
  • Missing person at the 4800 block of Oak Crest Drive in Orange

Saturday, Dec. 12

  • Disturbance at the 3000 block of Farm to Market Road 3247 in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 2900 block of Call Street in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 300 block of Greathouse Road in Vidor

Sunday, Dec. 13

  • Animal nuisance on Wooten Circle West in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 3100 block of Farm to Market Road in Orange

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

More News

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 12.7-12.13.20

Orange County marriage licenses issued 1.4-1.8.21

West Orange – Stark High School 3rd Marking Period Honor Roll, 2020-21

West Orange – Stark Middle School 3rd Marking Period Honor Roll, 2020-21

Education

West Orange – Stark High School 3rd Marking Period Honor Roll, 2020-21

Education

West Orange – Stark Middle School 3rd Marking Period Honor Roll, 2020-21

Education

West Orange – Stark Elementary School 3rd Marking Period Honor Roll, 2020-21

Local

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 1.14.21

News

Texas first state to administer 1 million COVID-19 vaccines

Crime

U.S. Attorney Warns Demonstrators that Any Violence at Texas State Capitol will be Vigorously Prosecuted

News

Wade named BCE Employee of the Month

News

Senate implements COVID-19 protocols

Crime

Port Neches Fire Chief arrested for child pornography

Crime

Port Neches Fire Chief arrested

Entertainment

AMSET is bringing the art to you with its first Virtual Auction

News

Bridge City MS Band racks up regional seats

Local Events

Socially distanced MLK Day Parade set for Monday

Home and Garden

The Postscript: My treat bag is more than it’s physical worth

Local

Cold weather brings new challenges to homeless

Local

Phelan weighs in on pandemic rules, other items prior to session

Home and Garden

OrangeYouBold: Repurposing furniture to give it new life

Lifestyle

Community Briefs 1.13.21

Local

Lawmakers face virus, economic challenges as session opens

Education

Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School Honor Rolls Third Six Weeks

Education

Little Cypress Junior High Honor Rolls Third Six Weeks

Education

Mauriceville Middle School Honor Rolls Third Six Weeks

Education

Little Cypress Intermediate School Honor Rolls Third Six Weeks

Education

Little Cypress Elementary Honor Rolls Third Six Weeks