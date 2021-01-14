Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 12.7-12.13.20

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from December 7 – December 13, 2020:

Monday, Dec. 7

Assault at the 3000 block of Beadle Lane in Orange

Trespass at the 3400 block of South Terry Road in Vidor

Criminal mischief at the 6000 block of Mesquite Drive in Orange

Theft at the 13000 block of Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange

Animal bite on Wade Road in Orange

Theft at the 6200 block of Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Recovery of a stolen vehicle at the 16000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Criminal mischief near South Teal and State Hwy. 87 in Orange

Animal nuisance at the 1500 block of Cheyanne Street in Vidor

Burglary at the 7800 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange

Burglary at the 1700 block of Brookshire Road in Orange

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Burglary at the 18000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Juvenile problem at the 4000 block of Old Peveto Road in Orange

Burglary at the 18000 block of South State 62 in Orange

Disturbance at the 1200 block of West Circle Drive in Vidor

Theft at the 1300 block of Farm to Market 2802 in Vidor

Juvenile problem at the 4400 block of Old Peveto Road in Orange

Thursday, Dec. 10

Indecency with a child in the Vidor area

Friday, Dec. 11

Threats at the 7700 block of Sand Bar Road in Orange

Animal bite at the 1300 block of Kayla Street in Orange

Theft on State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Theft near Interstate 10 and Happy Homes Drive in Orange

Missing person at the 4800 block of Oak Crest Drive in Orange

Saturday, Dec. 12

Disturbance at the 3000 block of Farm to Market Road 3247 in Orange

Disturbance at the 2900 block of Call Street in Vidor

Disturbance at the 300 block of Greathouse Road in Vidor

Sunday, Dec. 13

Animal nuisance on Wooten Circle West in Orange

Disturbance at the 3100 block of Farm to Market Road in Orange

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office