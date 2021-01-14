Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 11.30-12.6.20

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from November 30 – December 6, 2020:

Monday, Nov. 30

Assault at the 2000 block of Killian Road in Orange

Criminal mischief at the 5000 block of Washateria Road in Orange

Juvenile problem at the 9400 block of West Bend Drive in Orange

Criminal mischief at the 22000 block of Interstate 10 in Vidor

Stolen vehicle at the 7000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange

Theft at the 2100 block of West Norman Circle in Orange

Burglary at the 5000 block of Caribou Drive in Orange

Assault at the 4900 block of Tupelo in Orange

Theft at the 2100 block of West Norman Circle in Orange

Theft at 4200 block of North Main Street in Vidor

Burglary at the 18000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Harassment at the 5100 block of Highlander Drive in Orange

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Arrest felony at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. A person turned their selves in.

Stolen vehicle at the 100 block of South Main Street in Vidor

Trespass at the 4200 block of North Main in Pine Forest

Pursuit in Vidor

Missing person at the 100 block of Patillo Road in Orange

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Theft at the 1400 block of Deer Park Street in Vidor

Missing person in Rose City

Theft at the 11000 block of Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange

Indecency with a child in the Orange area

Stolen vehicle at the 9000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Theft on Wicklow Drive in Orange

Thursday, Dec. 3

Burglary at the 400 block of Kay Street in Orange

Burglary at the 7800 block of Oleander Drive in Orange

Criminal mischief at the 10400 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange

Child sexual assault in Orangefield area

Suspicious person on Twin Lake’s Lane in Orangefield

Disturbance at the 6900 block of Interstate 10 in Orange

Theft at the 17300 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Friday, Dec. 4

Pursuit when deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop at the intersection of State Hwy. 12 and State Hwy. 62 in Mauriceville

Threats at the 8400 block of Earsel in Orange

Saturday, Dec. 5

Disturbance at the 3000 block of Oilla Road in Orangefield

Theft at the 700 block of Vista Road in Vidor

Traffic collision at Farm to Market Road 105 and Lake View Cutoff Road in Vidor

Disturbance at the 9000 block of Northridge Drive in Orange

Disturbance on Old Hwy. 62 in Orange

Sunday, Dec. 6

Harassment at the 2500 block of Abes Road in Orange

Fraud at the 7100 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office