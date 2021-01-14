expand
January 15, 2021

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 11.30-12.6.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:25 pm Thursday, January 14, 2021

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from November 30 – December 6, 2020:

Monday, Nov. 30

  • Assault at the 2000 block of Killian Road in Orange
  • Criminal mischief at the 5000 block of Washateria Road in Orange
  • Juvenile problem at the 9400 block of West Bend Drive in Orange
  • Criminal mischief at the 22000 block of Interstate 10 in Vidor
  • Stolen vehicle at the 7000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange
  • Theft at the 2100 block of West Norman Circle in Orange
  • Burglary at the 5000 block of Caribou Drive in Orange
  • Assault at the 4900 block of Tupelo in Orange
  • Theft at the 2100 block of West Norman Circle in Orange
  • Theft at 4200 block of North Main Street in Vidor
  • Burglary at the 18000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
  • Harassment at the 5100 block of Highlander Drive in Orange

Tuesday, Dec. 1

  • Arrest felony at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. A person turned their selves in.
  • Stolen vehicle at the 100 block of South Main Street in Vidor
  • Trespass at the 4200 block of North Main in Pine Forest
  • Pursuit in Vidor
  • Missing person at the 100 block of Patillo Road in Orange

Wednesday, Dec. 2

  • Theft at the 1400 block of Deer Park Street in Vidor
  • Missing person in Rose City
  • Theft at the 11000 block of Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange
  • Indecency with a child in the Orange area
  • Stolen vehicle at the 9000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
  • Theft on Wicklow Drive in Orange

Thursday, Dec. 3

  • Burglary at the 400 block of Kay Street in Orange
  • Burglary at the 7800 block of Oleander Drive in Orange
  • Criminal mischief at the 10400 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange
  • Child sexual assault in Orangefield area
  • Suspicious person on Twin Lake’s Lane in Orangefield
  • Disturbance at the 6900 block of Interstate 10 in Orange
  • Theft at the 17300 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Friday, Dec. 4

  • Pursuit when deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop at the intersection of State Hwy. 12 and State Hwy. 62 in Mauriceville
  • Threats at the 8400 block of Earsel in Orange

Saturday, Dec. 5

  • Disturbance at the 3000 block of Oilla Road in Orangefield
  • Theft at the 700 block of Vista Road in Vidor
  • Traffic collision at Farm to Market Road 105 and Lake View Cutoff Road in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 9000 block of Northridge Drive in Orange
  • Disturbance on Old Hwy. 62 in Orange

Sunday, Dec. 6

  • Harassment at the 2500 block of Abes Road in Orange
  • Fraud at the 7100 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

