January 15, 2021

Orange County marriage licenses issued 1.4-1.8.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:59 pm Thursday, January 14, 2021

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of January 4 – January 8, 2021:

Charles D. Riley and Dena K. Louviere

Alvis D. Duncan and Florence M. Morris

Nicholas R. Medina and Skylar K. Runnels

Colton B. Sterling and Cheska D. Podnewich

Charles G. Salter and Joe S. Guevara

Christopher N. Harvey and Yvonne M. Montz

Chad A. Britnell and Cynthia A. Wagner

 

