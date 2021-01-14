District 22-4A hoop standings; game schedule for week
High school basketball District 22-4A standings and games scheduled for the week:
BOYS
Silsbee (7-8, 4-0)
Lumberton (12-6, 4-1)
Bridge City (11-6, 2-2)
WO-S (7-10, 2-2)
Orangefield (13-6, 2-3)
LC-M (9-10, 1-3)
Vidor (1-11, 0-4)
GIRLS
Lumberton (6-0)
Silsbee (5-1)
Orangefield (4-2)
Bridge City (3-3)
LC-M (2-4)
WO-S (1-5)
Vidor (0-6)
FRIDAY. JAN. 15
WO-S at Bridge City girls
Vidor at Orangefield girls
Silsbee at LC-M girls
Bridge City at WO-S boys
Silsbee at LC-M boys
Orangefield at Vidor boys
TUESDAY, JAN. 19
Silsbee at Orangefield girls
Lumberton at LC-M girls
Bridge City at Vidor girls
LC-M at Lumberton boys
Vidor at Bridge City boys
Orangefield at Silsbee boys